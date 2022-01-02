 Breckenridge Recreation Center coronavirus testing site closed through Jan. 7 | SummitDaily.com
Breckenridge Recreation Center coronavirus testing site closed through Jan. 7

Lindsey Toomer
  

Due to staff illness, the Mako Medical coronavirus testing site at the Breckenridge Recreation Center will be closed through Jan. 7.

Testing locations in Frisco and Silverthorne will reopen starting Monday, Jan. 3. For more information, visit SummitCountyCo.gov/1324/testing.

