Breckenridge Recreation Center to close for annual cleaning and maintenance

The Breckenridge Recreation Center will be closed for annual cleaning and maintenance from Monday, Sept. 20, through Sunday, Sept. 26.

The front desk will remain open for phone calls. Passes will not be honored at the Silverthorne Recreation Center during the closure this year.

After-school programs that are not on hiatus will meet outside, and the Breckenridge Mountain Camp after-school program will meet at the Stephen C. West Ice Arena with normal pickup from Breckenridge schools.