Breckenridge reels from boy’s death as investigation into fatal truck-on-bike collision continues

Breckenridge's fire district will be hosting a grief support session this weekend as the community continues to reel from the tragic death of a young boy who was struck by a truck while riding his bike Friday.

The session, hosted by the Red, White and Blue Fire Protection District's peer support team, will run from 4 – 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 19 at the district's main station, located at 316 N. Main Street in Breckenridge.

Details of the accident will not be discussed at the event. The district said in a news release that the session will instead focus on "discussing the emotions and fears that these tragic events and losses can cause us, recognizing healthy versus unhealthy reactions and responses, and how to cope and heal in as healthy a way as possible."

Officials have released few details about the accident, which occurred at around 12:50 p.m. last Friday on Bridge Street, where the Lincoln Park neighborhood is currently under construction.

The Breckenridge Police Department released a short, three-sentence news release on Friday saying the victim was a juvenile who was taken to St. Anthony Summit Medical Center in Frisco.

On Monday, police spokeswoman Colleen Goettelman said no new information was to be released pending the results of an ongoing investigation.

Summit County Coroner Regan Wood confirmed the death in an email Friday. She did not respond to a request for additional information Wednesday afternoon.

Colorado State Patrol spokesman Colin Remillard confirmed that no arrest was made in connection with the accident. The agency's vehicular crimes unit is assisting in the investigation, which is standard procedure in fatal accidents.

Investigators are analyzing a download of the truck's onboard computer, laser mapping of the accident site and a full mechanical inspection of the truck, Remillard said.

Food and drink will be available at the fire district's event Saturday. Attendees are asked to RSVP to Jessica at JJohnson@RWBFire.org.