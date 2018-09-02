Breckenridge salon to host cut-a-thon for teen fighting leukemia

The Breckenridge Chopping Block Salon is hosting a fundraiser next week for Kayla, a 14-year old who recently started her third battle against leukemia and is daughter of salon stylist, Joni Uhelsky.

The family is moving to New York immediately to be closer to other family members and seek advanced medical care for Kayla, according to the salon. To help the family with the financial burden, the salon is asking the Breckenridge community to band together for a cut-a-thon fundraiser — Kash 4 Kayla — from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 10.

During the event, the salon will offer 30-minute services including haircuts, blowouts, shellac manicures and massages for a suggested $30 donation. All money raised will go to helping Kayla and her family as the teen undergoes chemotherapy and other medical treatment.

Additionally, the salon is seeking the help of local stylists, nail techs and massage therapists for the event with two shifts for volunteers — one from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and the other from 2-6 p.m.

Light refreshments will be provided. For more info, go to BCBSalon.com/events or search “Kash 4 Kayla Cut-A-Thon” on Facebook.