Breckenridge seeking applicants for Free Ride Transit and Parking Advisory Committee

The town of Breckenridge is seeking applications for the Free Ride Transit and Parking Advisory Committee. The committee is made up of town employees and community members who represent various neighborhoods and town interests. The committee is a volunteer and nongoverning advisory committee.

The application deadline is 5 p.m. Jan. 15. Interested community members can apply by submitting a letter of introduction and interest to Assistant Public Works Director Jennifer Pullen at jenniferp@townofbreckenridge.com or Breckenridge Public Works at P.O. Box 168, Breckenridge, CO 80424.