Breckenridge seeking applicants for Free Ride Transit and Parking Advisory Committee
The town of Breckenridge is seeking applications for the Free Ride Transit and Parking Advisory Committee. The committee is made up of town employees and community members who represent various neighborhoods and town interests. The committee is a volunteer and nongoverning advisory committee.
The application deadline is 5 p.m. Jan. 15. Interested community members can apply by submitting a letter of introduction and interest to Assistant Public Works Director Jennifer Pullen at jenniferp@townofbreckenridge.com or Breckenridge Public Works at P.O. Box 168, Breckenridge, CO 80424.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.