Breckenridge seeks artists for town’s reusable bag design

The town of Breckenridge is seeking proposals from local artists to assist in designing the town’s third reusable bag.

The bag with the chosen design will be distributed to retail stores, lodging companies and the general public as part of a continued public education effort associated with the town’s disposable bag fee, according to a news release. The town is seeking letters of interest from artists whose designs will be considered for the bag.

Three finalists will be chosen to work with a graphic designer selected by the town to develop mock bag designs. The finalists each will receive $500 to help prepare the design, and one of the finalists’ works will be selected as the new bag design. The winner will receive an additional $1,500.

For the third edition of the Breckenridge reusable bag, the town is seeking designs that highlight the sustainability values and initiatives of the SustainableBreck program, according to the release.

Those interested in creating a design must submit a letter of interest to Jessie Burley at jessieb@townofbreckenridge.com by March 5. Submissions should include qualifications and references, examples of other relevant work, an explanation of conceptual ideas regarding the type of bag the artist would like to create and an explanation of the submitter’s passion for Breckenridge.

The three finalists will be selected by March 12. A final design will be selected by April 30.