Breckenridge Service Champions showcase positivity for clients and guests

Casey Donohoe, a social worker with the Family & Intercultural Resource Center, poses for a portrait on Monday, July 5, 2021. Donohoe was recently awarded an individual Service Champion award from One Breckenridge for her work as a mental health navigator at the resource center, as well as her community engagement while working at Northside Pizza.

Photo by Jason Connolly / Jason Connolly Photography

Despite being in different fields, Casey Donohoe and Jordan Hals have similar priorities in their work: helping people.

These two are the individual winners of One Breckenridge’s annual Service Champion awards, showcasing excellent guest service and fostering a welcoming environment through their work in Breckenridge.

Donohoe works full time as a mental health navigator at the Family & Intercultural Resource Center. She also works part time at Northside Pizza, with Team Summit in the winter, and she’s currently pursuing higher education within the field of addiction and mental health.

At the resource center, Donohoe provides therapeutic support that connects those in need to more long-term resources.

“Our job is to meet people where they’re at, do brief intakes with folks and see what they’re going through, help kind of stabilize the immediate crisis with therapeutic support and intervention, and then refer them to what’s going to be the best long-term fit for them,” Donohoe said.

She said some clients she sees only once, while she sees others hundreds of times while working to help them achieve their mental health goals.

“It’s tough to wake up every single day and be a support for people that are struggling,” Donohoe said. “But it’s also something that I feel like I’m pretty driven and passionate about and something I can rest my head at night and feel OK about the work that I’ve done.”

Donohoe has worked at Northside Pizza for about eight years, both as a bartender and bar manager as needed.

“For me, it’s a good way to kind of keep a finger on the pulse of what’s going on in our community and really engage with people in service industries,” Donohoe said. “… It’s a super local spot; 90% of the people that hang out there live and work in Breckenridge or Summit County full time, so it’s a really good way to kind of engage and socialize with folks.”

In the winter, Donohoe also works with the Team Summit freeski program, mentoring and coaching local kids in park, pipe and mogul disciplines to take their skiing careers to the next level.

“I’m lucky I found three really, really great opportunities, so even working 70 or 80 hours a week doesn’t always feel like that much,” Donohoe said.

Donohoe said she is particularly lucky in her job at the resource center in that she is able to give 110% to all of the clients she works with.

“I’ve really tried in the last few years to be kind, helping and a good support for people in the community,” Donohoe said. “It’s really cool being a free service for people and really being able to help them and reduce all the barriers that go along with seeking out services.”

She said being recognized by One Breckenridge is an important bit of positivity in light of the past year being so focused on problems.

“To have recognition for people that are out there and serving others and helping … is really awesome,” Donohoe said. “The community and town mean the world to me, so to have any sort of recognition is really humbling. And I’m really grateful to even be spoken about in that way.”

Hals is the reservations assistant manager at Beaver Run Resort and is typically one of the first points of contact for prospective Breckenridge guests. She said her job is all about convincing guests to choose Breckenridge for their vacation and show them all the area has to offer.

Jordan Hals poses for a picture with her One Breckenridge Service Champion award. Hals received the award for her work as reservations assistant manager at Beaver Run Resorts.

Photo from Beaver Run Resorts

Hals said during the pandemic she has worked to be empathetic with guests. She thinks the recognition from One Breckenridge is a result of her ability to approach visitors as a friend as opposed to a salesperson.

“I took that approach just knowing that as a human being that’s what they needed at the time,” Hals said. “I was able to help them in a way that not many people could. So I think it was a great experience for myself, but I’m hopeful that I take that approach with everybody.”

This is the first time Hals said she has ever been recognized for her service or won any kind of award. She said she enjoys her job because she gets to help people feel happy.

“It was nice to see that it wasn’t just all bad the last year and a half, and I did do some good, and our department did do some good,” Hals said. “We’re trying to bring those smiles back to everybody.”

Hals said she continues to make positive, memorable experiences for guests to Breckenridge by being personable and honest. She said above all else, her job is to get people to Breckenridge and sell it as a fun place to visit.

“By the time I’m done with my conversations, I not only have a really happy, excited person on my hands but I have a new friend,” Hals said. “That’s what I really enjoy.”

One Breckenridge’s service awards were presented at the annual Breckenridge Tourism Office meeting June 17, honoring Donohoe, Hals and two local businesses for outstanding guest service.