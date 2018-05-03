Breckenridge State of the Town set for May 16 at Town Hall

Breckenridge's annual State of the Town address is scheduled for 5:30-7 p.m., May 16, at Town Hall, according to town staff.

The address serves as an assessment of recent town happenings, focusing on bringing members of the community up to date on town developments, projects, goals and accomplishments.

The State of the Town will be in Council Chambers, featuring Mayor Eric Mamula and other town officials.

Child care and refreshments will provided. Town Hall is located at 150 Ski Hill Road in Breckenridge.