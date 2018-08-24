Breckenridge, Summit County receive $2.2 million in federal grants for electric bus programs

The Federal Transport Authority announced Friday that it had approved $2.2 million in combined grant money to help the Town of Breckenridge and Summit County to purchase electric buses and related infrastructure. The feds will give the money to CDOT, with $1 million going to Breckenridge and $1.2 million to the county, as part of the federal Low- or No-Emission (Low-No) Bus grant program. Low-No partners federal agencies with states to help communities make their bus fleets more efficient with hybrid or fully-electric vehicles. Aside from the projects in Summit, the FTA approved grants for 50 other projects across the country totalling $84.5 million.

"We're very excited about this," said Summit County transit director Curtis Garner. "This is going to help us leverage existing grants we already got, and allow us to move forward with purchasing electric buses and infrastructure. At this rate, we'll probably be able to receive the first electric bus on our fleet in 2020."

— Deepan Dutta