Breckenridge Summit reunion looking to reboot in 2022
The Breckenridge Summit High Schools Reunion comes together every three or four years to reunite former students in a weekend of events and social connections.
Planning is underway for a 2022 or 2023 reunion depending on the results of a survey that has been distributed to the schools’ classmates.
Former students interested in participating can find more information on the group’s Facebook page or by contacting group leader Theresa Bertapelle Dieringer at brecksummitreunion@gmail.com.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.