Breckenridge Summit reunion looking to reboot in 2022

The Breckenridge Summit High Schools Reunion comes together every three or four years to reunite former students in a weekend of events and social connections.

Planning is underway for a 2022 or 2023 reunion depending on the results of a survey that has been distributed to the schools’ classmates .

Former students interested in participating can find more information on the group’s Facebook page or by contacting group leader Theresa Bertapelle Dieringer at brecksummitreunion@gmail.com .