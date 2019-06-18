Breckenridge sustainability coordinator picked for prestigious energy leadership program

Jessie Burley measures one of three new greenhouses when she was High Country Conservation Center's community programs manager in September 2015. Now Breckenridge's sustainability coordinator, Burley has been selected to participate in the 2019 Executive Energy Leadership Program, administered through the U.S. Department of Energy’s National Renewable Energy Laboratory.

Alli Langley / alangley@summitdaily.com

Breckenridge has announced its sustainability coordinator, Jessie Burley, was selected to join the 2019 Executive Energy Leadership Program, administered through the U.S. Department of Energy’s National Renewable Energy Laboratory.

A town-issued news release says Breckenridge is honored to have Burley attend and work with some of the leading stakeholders in energy, and town staff are looking forward to how they might grow the Sustainable Breck plan.

The National Renewable Energy Laboratory has picked 21 leaders to participate in its 2019 leadership program, which provides nontechnical business, governmental and community leaders an opportunity to learn about advanced energy technologies, analytical tools and financing to guide their organizations and communities in energy-related decisions and planning, according to the release.

For more information, go to NREL.gov/about/energyexecs.html.