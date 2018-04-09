Breckenridge SWAT standoff resolved peacefully, no charges filed
April 9, 2018
A Summit County SWAT standoff with an armed man in Breckenridge was resolved peacefully after several hours of negotiations over the weekend. No charges were filed against the man, who was experiencing a crisis Friday evening, Summit County Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons said.
The man's girlfriend made the initial report after fleeing the man's unit in the Wildflower condos on Illinois Gulch Road southeast of Breckenridge.
The standoff lasted all night and caused some confusion around midnight, when dispatchers mistakenly sent all-clear messages to roughly 3,500 people who had been unaware of the situation.
The Summit County Communications Center apologized in a statement for "any alarm or concern this may have caused."
“It almost seems like there isn’t a call we go to anymore where there isn’t some sort of mental health or substance abuse nexus involved once you scratch the surface a little bit.”Jaime FitzSimonsSummit County Sheriff
Recommended Stories For You
Summit County SWAT deployed its armored rescue vehicle to the condo complex Friday night, but the 8,600-pound machine was not used to evacuate any residents because of the building's layout.
Instead, police negotiators spent several hours exchanging text messages with the man and coordinating with friends whom he was communicating with.
The texts indicated that the man was calming down around midnight, but deputies stayed on scene until the morning.
"We just sat on it all night and made contact in the morning," FitzSimons said. "He realized he was in a crisis and wanted to get help."
The man's weapons were not confiscated because there was no reason to suspect any criminal activity, FitzSimons said.
Summit's rescue vehicle has been deployed several times since it was acquired through the federal government's 1033 military surplus program, including at least one other armed standoff. Cases with barricaded suspects typically stem from mental health crises, FitzSimons said.
"It almost seems like there isn't a call we go to anymore where there isn't some sort of mental health or substance abuse nexus involved once you scratch the surface a little bit," he said.
Trending In: Local
- Hey, Spike makes a Copper Mountain connection with two men who left lasting impact
- Top 5 stories on the web, week of April 2
- Mountain mentor of the month named for March 2018
- FIRC to hold first-ever ‘Mud Season Survival’ event for Summit County residents
- Keystone closing season with annual Slush Cup skimming competition
Trending Sitewide
- Summit County Sheriff’s Office responding to armed suicidal man at Wildflower condos, area now secure
- Backcountry skier dies in avalanche in Maroon Bowl outside of Aspen
- Summit County’s first spring snowstorm brings promise of more mud than powder
- Dillon approves condo and restaurant project proposed by Adriano’s Bistro owners
- Sheriff says Summit High student accused of violent threats handed out sticky notes to students he would spare