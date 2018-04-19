Breckenridge swearing in new police chief on April 23

The Breckenridge Police Department will be swearing in its new police chief on Monday, April 23, at 8:30 a.m. at the Town Council Chambers at 150 Ski Hill Road.

Jim Baird, former chief and 25-year veteran of the Ann Arbor Police Department in Michigan, was tapped for Breckenridge's top cop job in February.

In an interview with the Summit Daily at the time, he touted his experience working with the mentally ill and homeless, saying his experience in a large college town would translate well to a mountain resort community.

"I think there's a kind of constant tension between people who call a community home versus the ones that come in seasonally or to visit attractions," Baird said. "Law enforcement-wise, those people are going to have different needs."

Baird earned a Bachelor of Arts from Michigan State University and joined up with Ann Arbor right out of the police academy. He worked his way up the ranks, becoming deputy chief of police in 2013 and taking over the top job in February 2016.