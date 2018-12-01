Breckenridge to celebrate Hanukkah on Thursday, Dec. 6

Breckenridge residents will celebrate Hanukkah on Thursday, Dec. 6th, with the lighting of the menorah at 5 p.m. at the Blue River Plaza. Breckenridge Mayor Eric Mamula will kindle the main candle of the menorah, and Breckenridge residents and visitors are invited to participate and join in on this unique Hanukkah celebration. This year's lighting has renewed significance after the shooting massacre at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh. Eleven were killed in the deadliest attack ever against the Jewish community in the United States.

"This years menorah lighting has new meaning," said Rabbi Mendel Mintz of the Chabad Jewish Center. "After the unthinkable transpired last month in Pittsburgh, we will stand in solidarity with the victims. Every time anti-Semitism rises it's ugly head, we must increase in light. And that's what Hanukkah is all about."

The event is open to the entire community, and will include a grand menorah lighting, words of inspiration, Hanukkah music, latkes, activities for children and more.