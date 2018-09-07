Breckenridge to commemorate 9/11 tragedy
September 7, 2018
To mark the 17-year anniversary of 9/11, the Red, White and Blue Fire Protection District and the Breckenridge Police Department will hold a community remembrance ceremony in Blue River Plaza on Tuesday, Sept. 11, beginning at 9 a.m. Please join the Breckenridge Police Department, Red, White and Blue Fire Protection District and members of the combined Honor Guard for a flag raising ceremony to remember those that made the ultimate sacrifice.
In 2009, the president signed a law that makes Sept. 11 a national day of service and remembrance. This is a day to honor the victims of 9/11.
