Breckenridge to hold community meeting Thursday to talk future of Breck Epic

Town officials are welcoming locals to "help shape Breckenridge's mountain biking future" during a Thursday community meeting.

The meeting is designed to gather public input about possibly allowing the Breck Epic mountain bike race to become the premiere U.S. qualifying event for Ironman's Absa Cape Epic, described as "the Tour de France of mountain biking."

Making the local event a nationally recognized qualifier could be a boon for Breckenridge, both in terms of the recognition it garners and the economic impact.

However, some residents have expressed concerns about a having higher number of racers on the course, their impact on local trails and how many of the athletes would be training on Breckenridge's trails, perhaps for weeks, ahead of the actual event.

The forum is set to begin at 5:30 p.m. inside the community room at the Breckenridge Recreation Center. For more, TownOfBreckenridge.com/BreckEpic.