Breckenridge to hold community meeting Thursday to talk future of Breck Epic

Summit Daily staff report
news@summitdaily.com
Louie Traub / Special to the Daily

Breck Epic race leader Todd Wells is followed by Russell Finsterwald as they make their way up Wheeler Pass during Stage in August 2016. Breckenridge is hosting a community meeting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the Breckenridge Recreation Center to discuss possibly transitioning the Breck Epic into a qualifying Ironman mountain bike event for the Absa Cape Epic.

Town officials are welcoming locals to "help shape Breckenridge's mountain biking future" during a Thursday community meeting.

The meeting is designed to gather public input about possibly allowing the Breck Epic mountain bike race to become the premiere U.S. qualifying event for Ironman's Absa Cape Epic, described as "the Tour de France of mountain biking."

Making the local event a nationally recognized qualifier could be a boon for Breckenridge, both in terms of the recognition it garners and the economic impact.

However, some residents have expressed concerns about a having higher number of racers on the course, their impact on local trails and how many of the athletes would be training on Breckenridge's trails, perhaps for weeks, ahead of the actual event.

The forum is set to begin at 5:30 p.m. inside the community room at the Breckenridge Recreation Center. For more, TownOfBreckenridge.com/BreckEpic.