Breckenridge to hold State of the Town address Wednesday
May 15, 2018
Breckenridge's annual State of the Town address will be from 5:30-7 p.m. today at town hall, 150 Ski Hill Road.
During the State of the Town, residents will hear from Breckenridge Town Council as the elected officials offer information about topics important to the town, including parking and transportation, housing, water, broadband and other projects.
Town council also fielded questions from the public last year, and the plan is to do it again this year.
Child care and refreshments will be provided. The address will be live streamed on the town's Facebook page at Facebook.com/TownBreckCO.
