Breckenridge to host community listening session regarding social equity
Breckenridge is hosting a community listening session Wednesday, Jan. 27, along with the Breckenridge Social Equity Advisory Commission and Dr. Nita Mosby Tyler of The Equity Project.
The session is meant to be “a community conversation regarding social equity and what it means for Breckenridge,” according to the event description.
Haley Littleton, spokesperson for the town, explained that the town is using the term “social equity” to represent a focus on fairness and justice in social policy as well as working to ensure that everyone — regardless of factors including age, race and ethnicity — has access to equal opportunities, societal rights, social goods and services.
Community members are invited to join and share personal experiences, thoughts and input. The session will be hosted on Zoom at Bit.ly/2XZNqFB and will take place at 6 p.m. Spanish translation and ASL interpretation will be available.
