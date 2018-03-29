Breckenridge to host open house on parking garage April 9

Breckenridge will be hosting an open house next week regarding a planned new downtown parking garage at Tiger Dredge and F Lot.

The event will go from 5:30-7 p.m., April 9, at the Breckenridge Recreation Center, 880 Airport Road.

During that time, members of the public are invited to stop to join town staff and Breckenridge Town Council to chat about the project.

According to the town, information about construction timelines and potential impacts will be provided, and people can ask other questions they may have.

The town expects to break ground on the project this spring.