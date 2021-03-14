Breckenridge to include timeshares, fractional ownership in code updates addressing amenity clubs

Breckenridge Grand Vacations' Grand Colorado property allows fractional owners to use the property’s amenities on a day-use basis as parking and other availability allows. As Breckenridge prepares code amendments to address amenity clubs, fractional ownership models will also be addressed.

Photo by Liz Copan / Studio Copan

The Breckenridge Town Council has been working on code amendments to help regulate day-use amenity clubs in town, and officials determined last week that restrictions for day uses at timeshare and fractional-ownership properties should get an update, as well. They’ll likely be regulated somewhat differently, though.

Amenity clubs, like Gravity Haus, can have both commercial and residential components because while guests can stay overnight, they can also use amenities such as pools and gyms on a day-use basis. Officials raised questions about amenity clubs while considering the East Peak 8 development last year, noting that day-use visitors can create additional traffic, parking problems and other impacts on the town.

In October, the council agreed with staff recommendations to continue allowing amenity clubs in town with the condition that amenity spaces would be subject to commercial density and mass regulations — similar to retail stores — rather than residential spaces. They would also need to uphold certain parking and employee housing requirements.The council is yet to formally adopt the proposed code amendments.

Officials jumped back into the conversation during a work session Tuesday, March 9, to determine if timeshare and fractional-ownership properties should be regulated in a similar way by having to adhere to some commercial standards for day-use amenities.

Breckenridge Grand Vacations CEO and co-owner Mike Dudick presented data during the session, as the company’s properties operate on a fractional-ownership model. He explained that on average, the company has about 28,000 day-use reservations per year, which represents about 11% of the company’s total use and equates to an average of 78 day-use reservations per day.

Dudick explained that day use of Breckenridge Grand Vacations’ amenities is mainly limited by parking, which is managed by reservations and opened up to day visitors after accounting for residential stays. On weekends, Dudick said the company turns away more day visitors than it accepts.

“How we market is to sell a deeded interest in a real estate product whose primary focus is a residential stay,” Dudick said. “Eleven percent of our activity is nonresidential guests; it is a nominal impact on traffic in the community.”

Dudick added that the company’s current parking and amenity reservation system could easily be part of the covenant on future buildings.

Council member Kelly Owens said the question at hand is about the level of impact timeshare and fractional-ownership properties have on the community. She said she can’t understand how there is a difference in the volume of use between a fractional-ownership property and an amenity club.

“The nature of the beast is that (fractional ownership) is more intensely used because the whole point is to have people in there every week, and if you’re not using it you give it away to someone or you sell it to someone who is,” Owens said. “So we’re looking at the intensity of parking, traffic, circulation — there’s just not a difference that would warrant excluding it.”

Council member Dick Carleton pointed out that if the town is successful in its efforts to reduce the number of cars on the road through its More Boots and Bikes, Less Cars campaign , day use could increase at properties that use parking as a way to limit daily visitors. Council member Erin Gigliello said day-use reservations could be linked to the number of available rooms rather than available parking, a method Mayor Eric Mamula said he prefers as well.

Council members Carol Saade, Jeffrey Bergeron, Dennis Kuhn and Carleton all said timeshares and fractional-ownership properties should be included in the code changes. Gigliello said the operations should be exempt, but the amount of allowable day use at the properties should be based on room vacancy. Mamula said that timeshares and fractional ownership properties should be included in the code changes, but shouldn’t be regulated to the same extent as amenity clubs.

Town Manager Rick Holman said staff would come back with a different formula for calculating commercial space in fractional ownership and timeshare day-use amenities.