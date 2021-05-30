Breckenridge to receive $1 million from American Rescue Plan

The town of Breckenridge is set to receive more than $1 million from the American Rescue Plan’s local funding distribution, which will be used to reimburse the town for money distributed to workforce and businesses throughout the pandemic.

At the start of the pandemic, the Breckenridge Town Council approved an initial $1 million for the Breckenridge Small Business Relief Program. The grant program’s purpose was to provide immediate rental support for small businesses in the town. The council later approved two other rounds of grant funding for small businesses.

The council also approved $500,000, along with additional rounds of funding, for the Family Intercultural Resource Center’s COVID-19 Advocacy Program, which provided rent relief for qualifying individuals.

Since the start of the pandemic, the town has funded about $2.9 million in rent relief, assisting 280 businesses and 326 renters.