Breckenridge to start charging for parking at South Gondola Lot this summer
April 26, 2018
After breaking ground on a new water treatment plant, Breckenridge Town Council took on a number of other items during its work session and subsequent regular meeting on Tuesday, including deciding to implement paid parking in the South Gondola Lot this summer.
The decision was made to match paid parking at the North Gondola Lot, which sits directly across the street, according to the town.
In other business, council unanimously passed a "dig once" ordinance with the goal of limiting utility disturbances in the right-of-way for underground utility work on first reading.
According to a memo from town staff, the ordinance would ensure broadband is installed with all town projects, when utility companies are performing work in the right-of-way and with new developments.
Representatives of Xcel Energy and Comcast expressed some concerns about the proposed ordinance, including their fears over shared permits, a co-location policy, the process for issuing notifications and cost-sharing, but thanked the town for the opportunity to offer more information before the ordinance comes back on second reading.
Additionally, council designated "The Poor House" at 307 S. French St. as a local landmark, also on first reading. Sought by the owners, the tag will make the property eligible for more grant money than it otherwise would be, according to town staff.
Recommended Stories For You
It was also announced that 21 letters have been submitted by people interested in filling a vacant council seat. The deadline to apply was April 18, and the number of applicants is up from four just two weeks ago. Council is expected to vote on a possible replacement May 22.
On Tuesday, council also rescheduled its meeting originally set for June 12, the second Tuesday of the month, to June 5.
Trending In: Local
- Breckenridge fire district’s first contested election in years could shape future of county ambulance system
- CDOT to begin road work on Highway 9 in Frisco
- Addiction cycled Tyler Little in and out of the Summit County Jail, but he walked out with his GED
- Summit Historical Society comes to a crossroads as president nears retirement
Trending Sitewide
- Taft Conlin skier death lawsuit against Vail Resorts will have its day in court
- Dillon Amphitheatre’s million-dollar view now has the facility to match it
- Copper Mountain Resort pond skimmer charged with pair of misdemeanors, dodging possible felony
- Breckenridge Grand Vacations named best large company in Denver Post’s 2018 Top Workplaces list
- Summit County schools to close Friday as teachers join thousands at protest in Denver