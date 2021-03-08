Breckenridge Tourism Office to host ‘building resiliency’ online training session

The Breckenridge Tourism Office is hosting an online session called “Building Resiliency — Staying Calm Amidst the Chaos” from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 11. The session will be a free training on facing guest issues in the service industry. Those interested can register for the session at Bit.ly/3vhazmi .

The session will be hosted by Tourism Office Director of Community Affairs Tessa Breder, and Juli Rathke and Shenna Jean will give guest presentations. According to the Tourism Office’s event description, the session will discuss resiliency and the “realities of what lies ahead” for the community. The description noted that participants will learn “tangible, science-based techniques” to protect the emotional well-being and mental health of the local workforce.