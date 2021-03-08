Breckenridge Tourism Office to host ‘building resiliency’ online training session
The Breckenridge Tourism Office is hosting an online session called “Building Resiliency — Staying Calm Amidst the Chaos” from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 11. The session will be a free training on facing guest issues in the service industry. Those interested can register for the session at Bit.ly/3vhazmi.
The session will be hosted by Tourism Office Director of Community Affairs Tessa Breder, and Juli Rathke and Shenna Jean will give guest presentations. According to the Tourism Office’s event description, the session will discuss resiliency and the “realities of what lies ahead” for the community. The description noted that participants will learn “tangible, science-based techniques” to protect the emotional well-being and mental health of the local workforce.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.