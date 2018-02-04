Breckenridge Town Council meets on Tuesday this week due to rescheduling

The Breckenridge Town Council will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday at town hall, 150 Ski Hill Road, on an atypical day after rescheduling its first meeting of February last month.

Normally, Breckenridge Town Council meets on the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month with work sessions preceding the regular meetings.

On Tuesday, the work session begins with a ribbon-cutting at 2:45 p.m. at the rec center's new tennis facility, according to the work session agenda. Council is expected to be back in chambers by 3:20 p.m. for its legislative review, managers reports and other matters before the Breckenridge Housing Authority's annual meeting at 5:45 p.m.

One item that looks like it will be continued is a proposed development agreement regarding a four-star hotel at the base of Peak 8 in Breckenridge.

According to a memo from Town Manager Rick Holman to council, the applicant called and requested to continue the agenda item to the second meeting of the month on Feb. 27.

For the complete town council meeting and work session agendas, go to the town's website at TownOfBreckenridge.com, mouse over "Your Government" and click on "Town Council."