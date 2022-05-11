Breckenridge Town Council shows support for additional housing at Colorado Mountain College location

The Breckenridge campus of Colorado Mountain College has already been approved to build over 30 units of student housing, and Town Council could have the opportunity to fund its own workforce housing building near the school.

Colorado Mountain College/Courtesy photo

Breckenridge Town Council showed support for an additional building for the housing development near Colorado Mountain College’s Breckenridge campus.

In April, Town Council members approved the original project, a building that will be three stories and will accommodate the college’s students who need long-term rental units. Of those units, 24 of them will be studio apartments, and 12 are set to be two-bedroom apartments.

“(Colorado Mountain College) is about to begin construction on their building, and there’s going to be 36 units, 48 beds,” Laurie Best, planning manager for housing and childcare, told Town Council on Tuesday. “There’s been some talk with the county and the town and (Colorado Mountain College) about perhaps building a second building concurrently, and the second building being a town building — funded by the town — but it would be built by Shaw (Construction).”

Shaw Construction will start construction of the first building in July. Best said that the cost per unit was relatively low compared to what the committee has been paying for other types of units for housing, and the second building would be essentially identical to the first, adding another 36 units to the housing stock.

This rendering shows the west facade rendering of Colorado Mountain College's new proposed housing unit in Breckenridge. The new design proposal includes HardiePlank siding, which is not reflected in this illustration.

Colorado Mountain College/Courtesy

“There would have to be some sort of deed restriction on the building that we pay to build. That requires some type of employment, whether that’s 30 hours of employment, or if they’re full-time students, maybe it’s 15 hours of employment,” Best said. “I think that would be something that has to be negotiated with (Colorado Mountain College), but it seems like a good opportunity to take advantage of a project that’s already happening.”

Best added that the college may not have the need to build a completely separate building for only student housing, which is why the town potentially funding it for workforce housing may be a better option. Currently, there are no designated dorms for Breckenridge’s campus, but the college owns 30 units in Denison Commons. Otherwise, students compete with the local workforce for housing.

She said the only problem was that the building would not be net-zero for sustainability. Town Council members said that there would be other ways to offset any excess energy use, so that should not be a deterrent when it comes to building the housing unit.

“We can still be true to our 100% sustainability for town-owned and built buildings,” council member Dick Carleton said. “This is a partnership building, just like the Justice Center, where we’re struggling to do it, as well. I think town stuff that we do on our own — I think we stay true to the 100% sustainable. For stuff (that has multi-ownership), it’s out of our control. This is one of them.”

Council member Kelly Owens said that there are other options to help the town reach its goal that don’t include changing the current plan of the housing unit. Those could include adding solar units to the roofs of existing buildings, or potentially adding another solar garden.

“I’m sure there are a lot of us housing units that would be more than happy to get solar on there,” Owens said.

Town manager Rick Holman said that the council will have to officially approve the new building and any agreement through a vote like they did the last project, but it will likely go through the planning commission quickly. None of the council members expressed immediate concerns about the addition.

The original project will be built at 107 Denison Placer Road and will be visible from Colorado Highway 9. The staff report from the April 12 Town Council meeting said that there was an opportunity for an additional building to be placed perpendicular to the north of the development.