Breckenridge Town Council votes to hold hearing on Breckenridge Grand Vacations development

An artist’s rendering illustrates plans for the Breckenridge Grand Vacations development on North Park Avenue. Breckenridge Town Council voted to hold its own hearing on the development, which has been approved by planning commission.

Breckenridge Planning Commission/Courtesy rendering

Breckenridge Town Council voted 6-1 to hold a hearing on the Breckenridge Grand Vacations gondola lot development master plan at its Tuesday, Oct. 26, meeting.

Council member Dick Carleton voted for the hearing because he disagrees with some of the analysis from the Breckenridge Planning Commission, which approved the project.

“This is a really important project, and I think we need to make sure that we have plenty of time to vet it properly,” Carleton said.

Council member Kelly Owens noting that she also questions some of the analysis.

“I think we’ve heard a lot of requests from our community to talk about this project more, and we haven’t been … in a position that we can,” Owens said.

Council member Jeffrey Bergeron also voted yes, noting that the decision to review the project shouldn’t reflect poorly on the planning commission.

“I don’t want this to be perceived as a reflection on our lack of confidence in the planning commission,” Bergeron said. “I don’t think there’s any harm calling it up, but I would acknowledge that probably the planning commission knows more about this stuff than certainly I do.”

Council members Erin Gigliello, Dennis Kuhn and Carol Saade also voted yes, but Mayor Eric Mamula voted no, saying it will be difficult to argue against the planning commission’s approval.

“I would rather discuss this on (a) site-specific (level) when it comes to that or see what planning commission does then,” Mamula said. “ … It is the council’s option to do this, so nobody’s doing anything wrong. We all have different opinions on it.”

Town Council will hold a hearing to review the master plan at its Nov. 9 meeting. The hearing will include presentations from staff and the applicant as well as public comment for and against the project.