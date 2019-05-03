Breckenridge trail troll Isak Heartstone halfway complete in new location

Breckenridge trail troll Isak Heartstone's feet under construction on a new trail in Illinois Gulch on Friday, May 3.

Courtesy of the Town of Breckenridge

Isak Heartstone, the beloved Breckenridge trail troll whose wild popularity led to its demise this past November, is close to being whole again. Danish artist Thomas Dambo has returned to bring Isak back to life after reaching an agreement with the town of Breckenridge to rebuild the 15-foot wooden sculpture on a new, different trail in a less residential part of town at Illinois Gulch.

The town previewed Isak’s unveiling to the media Friday morning. Isak is half-built, with completion expected next week. Dambo insisted on the media not taking photographs of the troll as it was being constructed, desiring the work to be seen in full only when completed. At the moment, the troll’s feet have been completed, and work on the new Trollstigen (“Trolls Road”) trail is not expected to be completed for at least two to three more weeks.

The town has said that it chose the location, behind the Stephen C. West Ice Arena at 189 Boreas Pass Road, because of its location away from populated areas, easy access to the road and public transit, local mining history and scenic forestland.

Dambo is expected to complete Isak on Friday, May 10, and at 10:30 a.m. there will be a ceremonial placement of Isak’s “heartstone” by local children who placed the same stone in the original Isak last year.

The existing social trail will remain closed for two to three weeks so that town staff can build the new Trollstigen trail and make it accessible and sustainable for visitors. Visitors are asked to respect the work and not visit the troll until early June.