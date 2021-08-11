Breckenridge updates liquor code to align with state law

The town of Breckenridge updated its liquor code, changing the fine amounts that can be charged should the town fine a violating business as opposed to suspending its license.

The Colorado Liquor Code says local liquor and marijuana licensing authorities can allow a business that violates the law to pay a fine in lieu of suspending its license. It is at the discretion of the licensing authority to decide if it wants to suspend or fine a business.

The current town ordinance says that should a fine be accepted, it must equal 20% of the licensee’s estimated gross revenue from alcohol sales throughout the time of the proposed suspension. It limited fines to be a minimum of $200 and a maximum of $5,000.

With the ordinance council passed unanimously at its Tuesday, Aug. 10, council meeting, the minimum fine is now $500 and the maximum fine is $100,000. The fine calculation will remain the same.