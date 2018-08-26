Breckenridge updates proposed short-term regulations ahead of Tuesday’s second reading

Breckenridge has revised a proposed update of the town's rules regarding short-term rentals after town council unanimously supported the changes Aug. 14 on first reading.

During first reading, a number of property owners protested the proposed changes during public comments. Many took issue with a provision requiring that a local agent be ready to address any noise, trash or parking complaint generated by their rental unit within an hour 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Much like what the town of Vail has done, Breckenridge is looking to set up a hotline that neighbors can call with complaints. The people manning the line would then try to call the property owners to get those complaints addressed.

The revisions after first reading include replacing "local agent" with "responsible agent" to avoid confusion.

The revised proposal also seeks to define what's an "appropriate response" to a complaint and make it clear that the responsible agent may not be required to actually go out to the property to resolve the issue.

Also, the town is adding language that responsible agents should not place themselves in any situation that could cause them physical harm in order to address a complaint.

One of the goals of revising town code is to reduce 911 calls over minor issues, council members have said, but the revised ordinance also makes it clear that if, despite good faith efforts, the problem cannot be eliminated, the response agent should call police.

The town also added a provision for an "alternate agent," or someone who would be responsible when the primary responsible agent can't be reached.

Second reading of the proposed changes is set for Tuesday night, when council convenes at 7 p.m. at town hall, 150 Ski Hill Road.

Anyone who would like to offer comment but cannot attend the meeting can submit their thoughts online at Bit.ly/2MO5xdo.