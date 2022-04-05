Breckenridge voters choose Beckerman, Saade and Rankin in Town Council election

Voters in the town of Breckenridge have chosen Jay Beckerman, from left, Todd Rankin and Carol Saade as new Town Council members during the 2022 municipal elections.

Breckenridge residents have chosen Jay Beckerman, Carol Saade and Todd Rankin to serve the next four years as members of Breckenridge Town Council.

This year, 10 candidates vied for three seats on the Town Council, and 1,294 voters filled out ballots to choose who would represent them. As of Tuesday night, 35% of registered voters in Breckenridge voted in the 2022 municipal elections.

Beckerman received the most votes, 828 in total. Saade and Rankin received 807 and 661 votes, respectively, in preliminary results.

Beckerman, owner and operator of Blue River Bistro and Bistro North, ran on the platform of running government like a business. He has lived in Summit County for 21 years and wrote in his introduction that he will prioritize child care, responsible tourism and a business approach.

During the candidate forum, Beckerman said the town of Breckenridge has done more than most municipalities when it comes to helping with the housing crisis and hopes that the trend continues. He supports the direction of the current council, adding that they have made strides with the introduction of overlay districts. He added that by ​​focusing on hosting guests where the infrastructure to support them exists, it can help accomplish the goal of having a smaller impact on the community.

“My years at the Breckenridge Tourism Office have provided the importance of attracting the guest who has a smaller footprint, embraces bikes and boots over cars and SUVs, and has a longer stay reducing the turnover and reducing adding to the lines at the grocery store,” Beckerman wrote in his introduction. “It is time to modernize our public transportation fleet and work in concert with the resort to provide a seamless, easy-to-use system that is reliable, efficient and responsible.”

Rankin, a real estate brokerage firm owner, long-term rentals owner and manager, said his priorities are housing, quality of life and child care.

Rankin, a 16-year resident of Summit County, said during the candidate forum that preserving the town’s brand and being able to support locals and a sustainable amount of visitors should be a top priority. He added that worker shortages affect the visitor experience, so making sure Breckenridge provides adequate support to workers should be a priority, as well.

“My agenda is simple, and it all starts with investing in people. Happy locals, with a great quality of life and housing security, are the foundation of a strong community,” Rankin wrote in his introduction. “My goal is to use my extensive experience in multiple roles with the town of Breckenridge and Summit County, engaging with and contributing to many local nonprofits and running a successful real estate business to strengthen our community.”

Saade was the only incumbent to run. A resident of the county for 12 years, Saade, a public affairs consultant, said her priorities are supporting the town’s workforce, managing capacity and building community connections.

During the forum, Saade said tourism in Breckenridge is a balancing act, and a solution to crowds could be to make sure visitors are educated about trail etiquette and other ways to make sure they have a positive impact during their visit.

“I believe anything Town Council legislates should receive broad community input, be data-based, and be fairly and scrupulously enforceable and implementable,” Saade wrote in her introduction. “As a council member, my ability to listen and proactively seek guidance from those impacted by any policy serves me well in decision-making. The diversity of voices in our community makes us stronger — from the business owner to the long-time local, to the part-time resident, to the immigrant worker, to the recent transplant.”

Current results are preliminary until the final canvass is completed on or before April 14.