Breckenridge will host the State of the Town on May 29

Residents fill council chambers in Breckenridge for the annual State of the Town address in May 2017. Breckenridge Town Council will host this year's State of the Town at 6 p.m. May 29 at Breckenridge Town Hall.

Eli Pace / epace@summitdaily.com

The State of the Town is an annual event designed to give residents a chance to learn more about many projects and local issues affecting the town, as well as ask questions of Breckenridge Town Council.

The meeting will begin at 6 p.m., and it is expected to run until about 8 p.m. Child care will be provided by Breckenridge Recreation Center staff for anyone who would like to bring their children, and the event will also be livestreamed on the town Facebook page.

Some of the topics that will come up will be the town’s Fiber9600 project, the parking structure, the new water treatment plant and Breckenridge’s trailside troll.

“We hope you’ll join us for the State of the Town,” said Mayor Eric Mamula in a news release. “This is a great chance for residents in town to have a face-to-face conversation with their elected officials, learn about the vision of town council and ask us any questions or share any concerns they may have.”