Breckenridge working on Carter Park drainage improvements all month

The town of Breckenridge will be working on construction at Carter Park from through Oct. 29.

Construction is needed to improve storm drainage, water quality of storm runoff and other minor park improvements. The Carter Park Pavilion, restrooms, dog park, tennis courts and trail access will remain open to the public, but a portion of the parking lot will be closed during construction.

The driveway to the pavilion will also be closed at times during the week, and users should anticipate alternate routes on unpaved surfaces through the park to access the pavilion. Access to Breckenridge Elementary through the park and High Street will also be closed. Pedestrian and vehicle access will be from Adams Avenue and French Street during construction.