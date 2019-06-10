Breckenridge’s free public transit system sees nearly 40% jump in May ridership

Breckenridge continues to see increased use of the town’s free public transportation system with a 39.5% spike in ridership for May over the same month last year.

Ridership on Breckenridge’s free public transportation system exploded in May with a 39.5% increase compared with May 2018, based on figures included in a memo produced by town staff.

Overall, that equates to almost 48,000 rides for the month compared with just over 34,000 in May 2018. It puts the town’s transportation system at more than 600,000 rides year-to-date, a 17.7% increase compared with the same timeframe last year.

According to town staff, this marks the 12th consecutive month of double-digit growth for the Free Ride system.

Helping boost the month, ridership was up 167% on the town’s Black route, which was attributed to extended operations at Breckenridge Ski Resort. However, one trolley has been out of commission since May 7 because of a shortage in staff, leading to a slight decrease on that route.

For more about the town’s free transportation system, go to BreckFreeRide.com.