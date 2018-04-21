Breckenridge’s Mi Casa Mexican Restaurant hosts Cinco de Mayo celebration to benefit BOEC

Mi Casa Mexican Restaurant & Cantina at 600 S. Park Ave. in Breckenridge will be hosting the 35th Annual Cinco de Mayo Celebration to raise funds for the Breckenridge Outdoor Education Center Willie Whalen Memorial Fund.

The fundraiser begins at 5 p.m. on Saturday, May 5, with a special buffet.

The evening will start off with a silent auction from 5–8:30 p.m. Live music from Lealtad de Oaxaca will begin at 8 p.m. and go till midnight.

Admission to this fun-filled evening is $25 for adults and $12 for kids under 12.

Since the first celebration in 1984, Mi Casa's Cinco de Mayo Celebration has contributed well over $475,000 to the BOEC. The organizers hope to raise another $25,000 this year.

Opening the outdoors for more than 30 years, the Breckenridge Outdoor Education Center is a 501C(3) nonprofit organization in outdoor experiential education and recreation, serving thousands of children and adults who may otherwise be excluded because of special needs or disabilities. For more information about the Cinco de Mayo fundraiser, contact Tracey Roach or Julie Ludwig at Mi Casa at 970-453-2071.