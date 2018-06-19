Building Hope hosting improve comedy benefit on Thursday, June 21

Building Hope, a non-profit focused on improving mental health services by improving access and awareness, will be hosting an improv comedy event on Thursday, June 21 from 6 to 8 p.m. at CMC Breckenridge. Breckenridge natives Betsy Sodaro (Upright Citizen's Brigade, Disjointed on Netflix) and Monte Montepare (Moth GrandSLAM Champion, Moth MainStage) will be joined by Denver-based short form comedy troupe Jester's Court for a night of improve comedy in benefit of Building Hope's efforts to bridge the gap between people and mental health services in Summit County.

The show will be 60 to 80 minutes long. Tickets are $16 and availability is limited. Seating is first-come, first-serve. Food will be available for suggested donations in the lobby. The event is not intended for children or younger audiences.

To purchase tickets and to find out about other Building Hope events, visit http://buildinghopesummit.org/events.