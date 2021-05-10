Building Hope hosts event for post-COVID anxiety

After 14 months of grappling with COVID-19, some individuals might be feeling anxious about returning to their work and social lives.

As Summit County settles into level green restrictions, residents having trouble adjusting are welcome to join Building Hope Summit County’s event dubbed “Connectedness Conversation: Reentry Anxiety .” The event is at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 13.

Hosted by Jane Thatcher Hahn of Grit Therapy, the hourlong event will feature a presentation and guided discussion about adjusting to life in a new normal. According to the organization’s website, the event will focus on mourning past lives, managing anxiety about work and social situations, navigating safety and boundaries, and learning to reconnect.

The event is free, and attendees should register in advance. For more information and to sign up, visit BuildingHopeSummit.org/events .