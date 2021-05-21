Burger King closes in Silverthorne
The Burger King in Silverthorne has officially closed.
According to previous Vail Daily reporting, Robin Oldershaw owned the location with her husband, Bill.
She recently released a statement that said Burger King requires a fee to renew the franchise for the next 20 years as well as a “huge financial investment to scrap and rebuild the store.” Oldershaw’s statement declared that the couple doesn’t own the property and couldn’t make the numbers work.
According to reporting by the Vail Daily, the Oldershaws owned other Burger King locations in Avon, Eagle and in the Denver area as of 2017. Robin Oldershaw said Friday that the Avon Burger King is the only remaining location that they own.
