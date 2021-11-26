Business owners encouraged to participate in Summit Prosperity Initiative’s 4th quarter survey
Summit Prosperity Initiative’s business economic survey for the fourth quarter is now live.
Business owners are encouraged to participate in the survey, which collects information to see how Summit County’s economy is faring after the pandemic. The survey is used with other data to develop an economic dashboard to see how local businesses are performing each quarter.
The surveys are conducted by the Summit Prosperity Initiative, the economic development arm of the Summit Chamber of Commerce. All responses are kept confidential, and it the survey takes five to seven minutes to complete. This next survey will focus on how businesses are performing October through early December. Owners with multiple businesses should fill out the survey for each business.
The survey closes Dec. 7. To take the survey, visit SurveyMonkey.com/r/J5QR5CS.
