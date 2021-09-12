Businesses encouraged to participate in economic impact survey

Main Street Breckenridge is busy with shoppers, tourists, and locals this Labor Day Weekend, as pictured on Sunday, Sept. 5.

Liz Copan/For the Summit Daily News

The Summit Prosperity Initiative is once again collecting responses for its economic impact survey to see how businesses are faring coming out of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Summit Prosperity Initiative is the economic development arm of the Summit Chamber of Commerce. For each survey, it collects responses from local businesses to see what kind of support is needed and what struggles companies are facing.

This latest survey focuses on July through September and “helps the community plan better for the future,” said Corry Mihm, project manager for Summit Prosperity.

The surveys take about five to 10 minutes to complete and can be filled out by visiting SurveyMonkey.com/r/2TMCNXM.