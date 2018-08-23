CampSight coming to Breckenridge Sept. 23-25; ticket prices go up after Labor Day

From the spark of Camp 9600, an event created in a partnership with the Breckenridge Tourism Office four years ago, comes CampSight, a gathering and confab for innovative marketers and brands.

CampSight runs Sept. 23-25 in Breckenridge, a result of a new partnership between the Breck Film Fest, BreckCreate, Denver Startup Week, Colorado's Office of Outdoor Recreation, Startup Colorado and Something Independent.

Organizers are expecting hundreds of people to attend the marketing and innovation camp with presenters from Meow Wolf, Esquire Magazine, Mammoth Lakes Tourism, Otterbox, Airstream, Outdoor Industry Association and Active Interest Media, among others.

With three days of talks, interactive sessions, group bike rides and hikes, in addition to hands-on workshops, CampSight aims to empower attendees to build connections, as well as develop and grow their skills, according to organizers.

Amy Kemp, one of the founders, said that Campsight is designed to help people think outside the box, as well as outside the conference room.

"CampSight is an interactive and immersive event," she said. "This is not a spectator sport. At CampSight, you're challenged to get out of your comfort zone and push yourself to engage more, learn more and create something during the three days —whether that's a story, a new campaign, new connections or a new idea."

Powerpoint presentations are banned, and presenters will be challenged to experiment with newer interactive formats. Sessions are hosted at unique locations in town, such as around a campfire, at local coffee shops, on the campus of the Breckenridge Arts District and local bars, restaurants and shops.

"The best collaborations and ideas happen when you're outside — outside of a meeting room, outside in the mountains surrounded by fresh air, outside with inspiring views and, most importantly, with awesome people and their good energy," Kemp added.

Tickets are $199 for the three-day conference, but prices will increase after the Labor Day weekend. For more or the full CampSight lineup, go online to TheCampSight.co .