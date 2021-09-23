Carolyn Holland selected for American Association of Nurse Anesthesiology’s practice committee

One of Summit County’s very own nurse anesthetists was recently selected for a prestigious position in her field.

Carolyn Holland was selected to serve on the American Association of Nurse Anesthesiology’s practice committee for 2021 to 2022. According to the organization’s website, the committee “shall review the practice of nurse anesthesia and the implications concerning work environment, practice management, and patient safety and shall formulate recommendations for consideration by the board of directors.”

Holland lives in Frisco and previously worked as an anesthesia liaison in the obstetrician department at the Peak One Surgery Center and St. Anthony Summit Hospital for 11 years. During this time, she helped develop an anesthesia-specific birthing class for expectant parents and was a member of the Centura Health committee that developed the protocol for enhanced recovery after surgery for cesarean sections.

Holland speaks nationally about obstetrician anesthesia and other topics. Her next speaking engagement is for the Northwest Anesthesia Seminars next year .