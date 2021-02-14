Casa Gabriel family support center moves locations

Casa Gabriel, a support center that helps families with children 5 years old and younger, has moved from Frisco to Silverthorne. The center’s new address is 491 Blue River Parkway in Silverthorne, and it is open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays and 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesdays. Casa Gabriel is sponsored by Saint Mary’s Catholic Church in Breckenridge and Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church in Silverthorne.

The center’s goal is to assist pregnant mothers as well as families with young children. Clients are received on a walk-in basis, and the center provides free diapers, wipes, clothing, formula, baby toiletries, blankets and clothing. Casa Gabriel volunteers also provide referrals for housing, food, educational programs, job opportunities and other community services.