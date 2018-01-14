CASA of the Continental Divide seeking volunteers

People are being encouraged to become an advocate for abused or neglected children in the community through the Court Appointed Special Advocates of the Continental Divide program.

That's because CASA of the Continental Divide is seeking new volunteers to advocate for children in the court system in Summit, Eagle, Lake and Clear Creek counties, according to the agency.

As a court-appointed advocate, people can make a huge difference in the life of a child or teenager in need of support. The next volunteer flex-training session begins Thursday in Dillon.

Registered applicants use the national CASA training manual to complete five self-guided online training sessions, participate in six in-person sessions and observe two CASA dependency and neglect court hearings over a seven-week period.

The in-person sessions are at 330 Fielder Ave., Ste. 101, Dillon. From 6-9 p.m. on Jan. 25, Feb. 1, Feb. 8, Feb. 15, Feb. 22 and March 1.

For more, MTNCasa.org or call 970-513-9390.