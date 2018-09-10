Cattle drive rolls through Summit on Tuesday morning

Residents will have a chance to witness one of the most notable historical ranching traditions on Tuesday morning, as the fall roundup cattle drive returns. More than 60 cows will be transported from their current home at the Quaking Creek Ranch north of Silverthorne to their winter pasture at the Triple Creek Ranch.

Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons and Summit County Animal Control supervisor Jesslyn Swirka will join the cowboys from both ranches to drive the cattle across Highway 9. The Summit County Sheriff's Office, Colorado State Patrol and the Colorado Department of Transportation will be working to ensure the safety of both the public and cattle with road closures during the event.

Highway 9 will be closed between mile markers 108.5 and 109.5 from 9-9:30 a.m.

Colorado is an open range state, meaning livestock is allowed to roam free and graze regardless of land ownership. Those not interested in cattle or other animals on their property must erect a fence.

"I grew up spending summers moving cattle on my family's ranch in Mexico," said FitzSimons. "It's wonderful to have an opportunity to do it here at home in Summit County."