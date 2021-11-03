CDC approves Pfizer vaccine for kids ages 5-11. Summit County to begin vaccinations this week

On Tuesday, Nov. 2, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced it officially recommends Pfizer’s pediatric vaccine for kids ages 5-11. According to the organization’s release, this means about 28 million children in the U.S. are now eligible to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

Summit County locations that will administer the vaccine include the City Market in Dillon, 300 Dillon Ridge Road, and Walmart in Frisco, 840 Summit Blvd., according to a news release from the county . The Summit Community Care Clinic and Ebert Family Clinic will also be administering the doses for their patients by appointment only.

The release from the county notes that while it did place an order for the vaccines in anticipation of the announcement, supply may be limited until another shipment can be received.

For more information on communitywide clinics after Friday, Nov. 5, individuals should visit the Summit County Public Health department’s website at SummitCountyCo.gov/vaccine .