CDC extends eviction moratorium to October 3

On Tuesday, Aug. 3, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention extended the federal eviction moratorium that was originally supposed to expire July 31. According to a press release , the eviction moratorium was extended to October 3 and “applies to counties experiencing substantial and high levels of community transmission levels of SARS-CoV-2,” the virus that causes COVID-19.

According to the CDC’s website, Summit County is among those experiencing high transmission rates.

Last month, local experts were concerned that the expiration of the eviction moratorium would exacerbate the county’s lack of affordable housing. Not only that, but the expiration would have had adverse impacts on the public health needs created by the virus.

According to the press release, the eviction moratorium was extended to help “facilitate self-isolation and self-quarantine by people who become ill or who are at risk of transmitting COVID-19 by keeping people out of congregate settings and in their own homes.”