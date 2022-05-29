CDOT begins using 1st fleet of Pegasus shuttles connecting Denver to mountain communities
The Colorado Department of Transportation began use of its Pegasus shuttle, which connects Denver to mountain communities on the Western Slope.
Pegasus buses will depart from Denver’s Union Station and will have stops at the Denver Federal Center in Lakewood, Idaho Springs, Frisco, Vail and Avon. The service will have hourly departures from sunrise to sunset. Each shuttle seats up to 11 people and is wheelchair accessible.
For more information about routes, maps and tickets, visit RideBustang.com/pegasus.
