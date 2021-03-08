CDOT calls on elementary school students to name new snowplows

Gov. Jared Polis and the Colorado Department of Transportation are asking elementary school students around the state to participate in the inaugural Name That Plow contest.

Twenty new snowplows are set to join the CDOT fleet, and it will be up to Colorado elementary school students to submit their best and most creative names for the plows. The contest is open to all elementary school students in the state, and students are asked to fill out an online submission form with parental supervision at CoDOT.gov/programs/plowcontest .

Submissions are due by Friday, March 26, and the winning snowplow names will be announced in early May. Once the winners are decided, CDOT will print the 20 new plow names on an official snowplow decal, which will then be placed on the snowplow. Community members will even be able to track specific plows on CoTrip.org in future winters.

Students can submit any name they wish but should try to limit names to one or two words and must avoid any personal names or inappropriate language.