CDOT closes I-70 through Glenwood Canyon due to flash flood warning

The Colorado Department of Transportation has closed Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon due to a flash flood warning.

Westbound lanes on I-70 are closed between Exit 133 at Dotsero and Exit 116 at Glenwood Springs. Eastbound lanes are closed between Exit 87 west of Rifle to Exit 109 at Canyon Creek. The safety closure is meant to protect motorists from potential flash floods, mudslides, rockfalls and other hazards that can be triggered by heavy rain at the Grizzly Creek burn scar area, according to CDOT.

The closure will remain in place through the duration of the flash flood warning, which is expected to end at 6:30 p.m. Monday, July 5. If there is any debris flow onto the roadway the interstate could be closed for a longer period.