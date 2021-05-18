CDOT expands Revitalizing Main Streets program

The Colorado Department of Transportation continues to award Revitalizing Main Streets grants to help towns improve their roadways and community infrastructure to support strong economic activity.

The grant program began in summer 2020 as part of an effort to help mitigate the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. A total of 84 projects were awarded grant money from the program’s original set of funding, and this week CDOT announced the funding of six new projects from a recent $30 million allocation into the program from the state Legislature.

“This is a tremendous opportunity to support our community and attract even more business to our fun downtown areas through creative and practical transportation-related safety projects,” Gov. Jared Polis said in a release. “As we recover from the pandemic and work to build back Colorado even stronger, this investment will create meaningful and lasting improvements along our beloved main streets.”

No Summit County projects were included in the most recent round of grants, though four have received grant money since the start of the program:

Breckenridge: Walkable Main, $50,000

Breckenridge: Illumination of Main Street, $44,970

Breckenridge: Improved communication through variable message signs, $36,681

Frisco: Main Street Pedestrian Promenade, $50,000

Communities can apply for grants up to $150,000 for multimodal and economic resiliency projects on a rolling basis.